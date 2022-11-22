Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas get their ducks in a row for all the wrong reasons

Today in SA sports history: November 23

22 November 2022 - 20:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1912 — The Springboks field 10 debutants and register their first win over Scotland, beating them 16-0 in Inverleith. The two debutant wings scored tries on the day, two by Jan Stegmann and the third by Boetie McHardy, who had competed at SA’s Olympic track and field trials in 1910. Legendary forward Boy Morkel, one of four Morkels in the team that day, scored SA's fourth try. Another forward Morkel, Dougie, landed one conversion and fullback Gerhard Morkel landed a second conversion...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana shoot down Super Eagles Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Philander sparks dramatic Proteas comeback against Aussies Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Kgatlana goal for Banyana clips Super Falcons’ wings Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Muis is the big cheese in British horse racing Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Four-try Slaptjips helps Boks fry the French in Paris Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Scots break 33-year drought against Boks at Murrayfield Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Hall makes huge mark in Kanpur, but Proteas draw Test Sport

Most read

  1. Unleashed Springboks seek consistency Sport
  2. Elgar’s mission: pass experience to protégés like Brevis to groom Test Proteas Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | South Africa 'A' embarrassed by fringe players up north Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hall makes huge mark in Kanpur, but Proteas draw Test Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Four-try Slaptjips helps Boks fry the French in Paris Sport

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike