EDITORIAL | Dismissals will solve the unsolvable maths exam question
Meanwhile, Umalusi’s solution to the error in matric maths paper 2 just doesn’t add up
13 November 2022 - 20:44
The fact that the matric mathematics paper 2 contained an error, which has now been confirmed, is unforgivable given that the paper was supposedly set, moderated and scrutinised months in advance. ..
EDITORIAL | Dismissals will solve the unsolvable maths exam question
Meanwhile, Umalusi’s solution to the error in matric maths paper 2 just doesn’t add up
The fact that the matric mathematics paper 2 contained an error, which has now been confirmed, is unforgivable given that the paper was supposedly set, moderated and scrutinised months in advance. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos