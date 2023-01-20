TOM EATON | Depopulate your mind of centuries-old bigotries
Beyond Africa, babies are becoming scarce — so bury Malthus, his ilk and the overpopulation bogeyman
20 January 2023 - 09:57
This week’s news that China’s population has started to fall was not a surprise to anyone who has been following demographic trends, but it may yet prove to be an era-defining milestone: the moment the western world starts to understand that overpopulation is no longer a thing...
TOM EATON | Depopulate your mind of centuries-old bigotries
Beyond Africa, babies are becoming scarce — so bury Malthus, his ilk and the overpopulation bogeyman
This week’s news that China’s population has started to fall was not a surprise to anyone who has been following demographic trends, but it may yet prove to be an era-defining milestone: the moment the western world starts to understand that overpopulation is no longer a thing...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos