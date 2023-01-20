Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Depopulate your mind of centuries-old bigotries

Beyond Africa, babies are becoming scarce — so bury Malthus, his ilk and the overpopulation bogeyman

20 January 2023 - 09:57
Tom Eaton Columnist

This week’s news that China’s population has started to fall was not a surprise to anyone who has been following demographic trends, but it may yet prove to be an era-defining milestone: the moment the western world starts to understand that overpopulation is no longer a thing...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Government lining up more offshore fun ... this time it’s war-games Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Now that De Ruyter has resigned ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | If ever SA was ripe for a despotic takeover, it’s now Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. |KHAEB SHAUN MACDONALD | Be cautious when forging indigenous-people alliances Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sheba the tiger turns Joburg into a zoo while Lesufi remains ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Depopulate your mind of centuries-old bigotries Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beware the danger of exceptional ‘against all odds’ matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | 30 years in power and ANC still falls short of 30% for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials