Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother dressed up as Matthew

South Africa is paying the price for cutting off its limbs for a seat in heaven

12 February 2023 - 19:34 By Pali Lehohla

For those who followed our woes and listened to the epic state of the nation address, it is better to seek umbrage with the Holy Book. As Ecclesiastes says in 1:9 “nothing is new under the sun”. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Put a magnet to contaminated coal, Eskom, or would that be ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | The Reprivate of South Africa: there are cycles better than this ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | No honour in a country with a seemingly insatiable appetite for ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Put a magnet to contaminated coal, Eskom, or would that be ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Who is the real winner of ‘Idols SA’ when we struggle to create ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Hiding defects from buyers when selling a house can be costly Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Announcing a new minister is sad and a state of disaster even ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path