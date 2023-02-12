PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother dressed up as Matthew
South Africa is paying the price for cutting off its limbs for a seat in heaven
12 February 2023 - 19:34 By Pali Lehohla
For those who followed our woes and listened to the epic state of the nation address, it is better to seek umbrage with the Holy Book. As Ecclesiastes says in 1:9 “nothing is new under the sun”. ..
PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother dressed up as Matthew
South Africa is paying the price for cutting off its limbs for a seat in heaven
For those who followed our woes and listened to the epic state of the nation address, it is better to seek umbrage with the Holy Book. As Ecclesiastes says in 1:9 “nothing is new under the sun”. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos