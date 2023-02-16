TOM EATON | It’s no surprise the EFF has hitched its wagon to Russia’s Rosatom
Seven years ago the red berets were vehemently opposed to the Russian company’s involvement in building nuclear power plants here, now it suits them
16 February 2023 - 21:44
The EFF’s plan to fix Eskom is genuinely brilliant. Not because it will fix Eskom, of course: the EFF hasn’t given that any serious thought, mostly because it doesn’t have to. But the real plan is working as perfectly as it has since the first politician stumbled across one of life’s greatest grifts: getting paid for years to make promises you know you’ll never have to keep...
