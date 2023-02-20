TOM EATON | SS Mendi is a monument to brave people betrayed by infinitely inferior men
The more than 600 people who died on the steamship in 1917 personify South Africans who refuse to panic despite the cruelty of the people we depend on
20 February 2023 - 20:39
It’s hard to take Armed Forces Day seriously, what with Cyril “Indefinite Stage 6” Ramaphosa making speeches about freedom while Russian and Chinese sailors bob about in a soup of E coli practising the best ways to end democracy, and an endless traffic-jam of cadre-owned trucks waits to deliver coal to nearby Richards Bay because the ANC has conveniently broken the rail network...
