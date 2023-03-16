Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Let’s not fall for Malema’s pre-rally rally on Monday

The proposed shutdown is nothing but a thinly-disguised EFF election rally at the expense of taxpayers and honest hardworking South Africans

16 March 2023 - 21:34
Tom Eaton Columnist

Monday’s “shutdown” by the EFF has been sold as a national protest against load-shedding and ANC misrule. It isn’t. It’s the EFF’s first big election rally ahead of 2024, and it will force South Africa’s other parties to hastily throw together their own updated sales pitches...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The only thing people are shutting down are their alarm clocks and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If Tokyo Sexwale is writing lovely things about you, joke’s on you Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | You can’t help but marvel at Mbalula’s world of wondrous oblivion Opinion & Analysis
  4. WATCH | Anarchy will not be tolerated in South Africa: Ramaphosa on EFF shutdown Politics
  5. TOM EATON | Predicting Cyril’s reshuffle is not an exact science Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The big bosses are done ‘moaning’. Now they mean business Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If Tokyo Sexwale is writing lovely things about you, joke’s on you Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Noxolo Kiviet is not the first and won't be the last: will we ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The only thing people are shutting down are their alarm clocks and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The only thing people are shutting down are their alarm clocks and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony