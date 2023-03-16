TOM EATON | Let’s not fall for Malema’s pre-rally rally on Monday
The proposed shutdown is nothing but a thinly-disguised EFF election rally at the expense of taxpayers and honest hardworking South Africans
16 March 2023 - 21:34
Monday’s “shutdown” by the EFF has been sold as a national protest against load-shedding and ANC misrule. It isn’t. It’s the EFF’s first big election rally ahead of 2024, and it will force South Africa’s other parties to hastily throw together their own updated sales pitches...
TOM EATON | Let’s not fall for Malema’s pre-rally rally on Monday
The proposed shutdown is nothing but a thinly-disguised EFF election rally at the expense of taxpayers and honest hardworking South Africans
Monday’s “shutdown” by the EFF has been sold as a national protest against load-shedding and ANC misrule. It isn’t. It’s the EFF’s first big election rally ahead of 2024, and it will force South Africa’s other parties to hastily throw together their own updated sales pitches...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos