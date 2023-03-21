Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Brics by Brics, slowly breaking the shackles of the West

Enlarging Brics to include the oil producers is likely to accelerate the de-dollarisation of the world

21 March 2023 - 19:40

One significant impact of the Russia-Ukraine war will be to accelerate the expansion of the Brics trade alliance from its current members of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This will speed up the remaking of the post-Cold War global political power dynamics, financial make-up and ideological systems...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | In quite a state: checks and imbalances, public services and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | A state of disaster may not solve all Eskom’s problems, but it ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | From French to foe: African youth have had it with their ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The hornet’s nest of squabbles ahead of ANC national conference Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC presidency race may deliver a shock bigger than Zuma’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Forget about the poor, Malema aims to position himself and the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | We are not our qualifications. Be you, minister Kiviet Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Statistics only way to hurt lacklustre politicians where it ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Rights of passage: SA grows up and gives Malema the middle ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. GILL GIFFORD | Powerless and unheard: open letter from Block 14 in Randburg Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...