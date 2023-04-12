JONATHAN JANSEN | What do these communities know that we don’t?
When a downtrodden people lift themselves up from hardship, at least three things must be in place
12 April 2023 - 21:16
Why do some communities lift themselves up from squalor and hardship and others simply wallow in their misery? The question has preoccupied my mind in recent times as I move around the country and see exceptional character in one community and unbelievable degradation in another...
JONATHAN JANSEN | What do these communities know that we don’t?
When a downtrodden people lift themselves up from hardship, at least three things must be in place
Why do some communities lift themselves up from squalor and hardship and others simply wallow in their misery? The question has preoccupied my mind in recent times as I move around the country and see exceptional character in one community and unbelievable degradation in another...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos