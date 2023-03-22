JONATHAN JANSEN | When did SAHRC become the human right-wing commission?
Why on earth would a commission stir up trouble over something so simple and opt for raw and regressive politics?
22 March 2023 - 20:59
The South African Human Rights Commission is threatening to become the handmaiden of Afrikaans right-wing activists on university campuses. Its recent “investigative report into allegations of unconstitutional language practices at certain Stellenbosch University residences” is, quite frankly, incompetent. In fact, if one of my undergraduate students had written such a blundering report I would have failed them in any language...
