JUSTICE MALALA | Even the jailers are lawless: we are unequivocally a corrupt nation
The Bester saga once again shows that corruption is now entrenched at every level of society
16 April 2023 - 18:17
I see Glynnis Breytenbach, the fiery former prosecutor and DA MP, is in trouble again. This time she is being accused (by some) of being disrespectful after she told police minister Bheki Cele he should hang his head in shame after the absolute disaster that is the Thabo Bester case...
JUSTICE MALALA | Even the jailers are lawless: we are unequivocally a corrupt nation
The Bester saga once again shows that corruption is now entrenched at every level of society
I see Glynnis Breytenbach, the fiery former prosecutor and DA MP, is in trouble again. This time she is being accused (by some) of being disrespectful after she told police minister Bheki Cele he should hang his head in shame after the absolute disaster that is the Thabo Bester case...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos