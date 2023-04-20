EDITORIAL | SA football needs more than lip service to proper safety nets for ex-players
Overall, how former footballers and legends have been looked after has been a deficiency from ‘all the stakeholders’ of the game
20 April 2023 - 21:57
It has become standard that when news comes of a former professional footballer falling on hard times, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), its clubs and the South African Football Association (Safa) wheel out the same old tired clichés. ..
