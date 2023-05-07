PALI LEHOHLA | Beer halls, whorehouses and silly virgins are screwing the power out of us
Before the grid collapses, can someone haul out a spear and rid parliament of its corresponding status?
07 May 2023 - 20:53 By PALI LEHOHLA
Though I never took it seriously, once upon a time, then as deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa said parliamentary debates are like beer hall howling, while 33rd US president Harry Truman said: “My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse or a politician. And to tell the truth, there's hardly any difference.”..
PALI LEHOHLA | Beer halls, whorehouses and silly virgins are screwing the power out of us
Before the grid collapses, can someone haul out a spear and rid parliament of its corresponding status?
Though I never took it seriously, once upon a time, then as deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa said parliamentary debates are like beer hall howling, while 33rd US president Harry Truman said: “My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse or a politician. And to tell the truth, there's hardly any difference.”..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos