EDITORIAL | Cardboard boxes welcome Mahikeng’s newborn babies to pervasive dysfunction
It’s baffling that the now-suspended manager at the facility failed to report the matter to the higher-ups
28 May 2023 - 21:58
Every week a new creak in the state apparatus reminds us that the system is falling apart. Recently a fresh crop of newborns were the first to learn about the shortage of incubators and cribs at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital’s neonatal section. As they lay in their makeshift incubators — brown cardboard boxes — North West health department officials were the last to find out when MEC Madoda Sambatha on Thursday night received the photos of the babies in boxes...
