TOM EATON | If you hate LGBTQ+ people, best avoid these rotisserie chickens

Some South Africans, such as Al Jama-ah’s spokesperson, have been whipped into a religious frenzy by Woolworths’s support for Pride Month

They say every accusation is a confession, and while that might not always be true, it certainly seemed to be the case this week as the tiny Al Jama-ah party tried to force its agenda on the majority by insisting that LGBTQ+ people are trying to force their agenda on the majority...