News

SA could host Putin-Zelensky talks if they agree to negotiate: Ntshavheni

African heads of state are likely to push for the meeting to take place before the Brics summit in August, says minister in the presidency

08 June 2023 - 18:59

There is a likelihood South Africa may play host to peace talks between the presidents of the warring countries Russia and Ukraine if they agree to negotiate...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Presidency confirms Ramaphosa’s phone call with Putin Politics
  2. Ramaphosa, Putin speak again ahead of peace mission, says Kremlin Politics
  3. Putin matter will be well-handled, Ramaphosa assures SA Politics
  4. 'I don’t care where Brics summit is held. What matters is respect for rules and ... Politics
  5. African foreign ministers advance to Kyiv to prepare ‘road to peace’ mission Politics

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  3. Riding the love train to Paris for a white wedding News
  4. Stone Age burials: SA palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger and team unearth riveting ... News
  5. Scientists check if eThekwini’s tap water is safe to drink News

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed