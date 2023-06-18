Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | The Brics summit must take place in South Africa, without Putin

The obligation to arrest any war crime accused when they set foot in SA was voluntarily created and entrenched by the governing party

18 June 2023 - 20:01 By SONGEZO ZIBI

In recent weeks I have been asked more frequently whether I think the Brics summit in August should take place here or not. The question is asked because Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes committed by his army in Ukraine. ..

