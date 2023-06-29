MICHAEL MOL | Stages through ages: embracing men’s wellness across generations
In a survey, 72% of men said they would rather do household chores than go to the doctor
29 June 2023 - 22:19 By Michael Mol
Opening up about health-related issues can be difficult for men. Various factors could contribute to this, including fear, uncertainty and the perceived notion that they’re expected to “man-up” — seeing vulnerability as a weakness...
