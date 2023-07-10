EDITORIAL | Cracks in justice system and blind support for offenders is hell for victims of abuse
It is deeply disappointing how some sectors of society can protect and cover up heinous crimes minors
10 July 2023 - 20:54
To think that an eight-year-old boy could have been spared the torturous betrayal and abuse allegedly at the hands of his friend’s father, the last person he saw as he took his final breath, if only our justice system worked effectively and efficiently, is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.