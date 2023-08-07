EDITORIAL | New allowance payment system has failed students NSFAS is supposed to help
The new NSFAS system, contracted out to four companies, is worse than the previous one and must be fixed quickly
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) — which exists to help poor students who would not be able to study without its support — has made a drastic change to the way it operates, causing not only great confusion but also sparking new violence on our campuses. NSFAS, which the department of higher education funds, has awarded four companies contracts to pay allowances to students, instead of trusting universities to make the payments on behalf of NSFAS. The rollout of this new system has hit several obstacles, causing at least four universities to shut down face-to-face lectures as protesters voiced their anger...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.