JONATHAN JANSEN | Go to church or therapy for a sense of belonging, not university
What schools want is for you to pass your exams with distinction. What the workplace wants is that you add value to the bottom line
23 August 2023 - 21:31
I seldom explode in public, but it happened this week when somebody interviewed me about developing among students “a sense of belonging” on our campuses. What nonsense is this? A university is not there to help anyone develop ways of belonging. For that you could go to church or mosque or a self-help therapy group down the road. Belonging?..
