LUMKO MTIMDE | It’s all in the data: celebrate and encourage success in service delivery

We need an increased paradigm shift towards reliance on valuable insights provided by algorithms on gathered data to enhance the performance of business analytics solutions and in doing so, improve functionality and efficiencies. For example, The presidency’s efficiency can be enhanced through the department of monitoring and evaluation (DPME). DPME can be the depository of data (generated from all departments and strategic state-owned entities — SOEs), enabling it to improve its M&E function more efficiently and so improve planning, impact, accountability and the president’s ability to, at the press of a button, have a dashboard bird’s eye view of the entirety of government functioning.
Compliance with laws including employment equity, workplace safety, can be effectively managed and enhanced with full automation, interoperability and other functionalities that can enable rule of law and efficient imposition of penalties to non-complying companies. New technology can lead to improved compliance, penalties collection for the fiscus and avail more resources to government services.
Digitisation and digitalisation bring efficiency, cost effectiveness and can enhance service delivery. We must invest in the one-off costs for long-term benefits. Of course, there remain challenges such as load-shedding, lack of access to affordable fast connectivity in rural areas and some townships. There are efforts to resolve the challenges, such as the SA Connect project, National Infrastructure Plan 2050 (NIP) and the energy action plan. So there is no justification for not doing the right thing. As recommended by the Presidential Commission on the fourth industrial revolution report (PC4IR) published by the minister of communication and digital technologies, October 2020, let’s prioritise digital transformation. It will yield positive results to all, business, government and society. Digitalise business processes, make digital information work for you.
Bravo to the departments and entities that are already digitally transforming and embracing the opportunities brought by the digital era. Keep it up RTMC; Employment Services of SA (Essa) and Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES); Gauteng department of education (online admissions) and several others, let’s support these developments and encourage others go digital and join the phenomenon of digitalisation.
We must, though, maximise the benefits of this digital transformation through full automation and integration of systems. These citizens’ cost-saving benefits brought by connectivity must be extended to the vulnerable and poor in rural areas and townships. Data must fall. Investing in digital technologies and solutions is key to fast tracking the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Lumko Mtimde is writing in his personal capacity. The award-winning, experienced and long-serving public service executive and former CEO of public entities, is a special adviser to the minister of employment and labour and a former special adviser in the presidency. He is also a former chief of staff (minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries) and chief director responsible for broadcasting policy (ministry of communications).
LUMKO MTIMDE | It’s all in the data: celebrate and encourage success in service delivery
Prioritising digital transformation will yield positive results to all – business, government and society
Image: DENIS DROPPA
Let’s invest in new technologies and enjoy opportunities thereof. The developments in technology have provided so much enhancement in business processes’ efficiencies. For the second time in two years, I renewed my vehicle licence disc on the NaTIS online system. It was delivered again within two days at my place of residence. The experience is a simple process of creating my profile, easily accessing information at my fingertips, paying and got my licence delivered. The service is world-class, timely and befitting the celebrations of 30 years of our democracy. I did not have to drive to the nearby licensing centre and stand in long queues, so I saved costs. My licence card is about to expire, and I will do the same as a proud citizen.
Imagine if all government services were delivered like the online licence renewal service by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), an agency of the department of transport. This is doable and possible. All services from the department of home affairs, the department of basic education, compensation fund (CF) and so on can be available online and delivered to homes. The processes need to be fully automated and interoperable. This can be done with enhanced cybersecurity measures to guard against cybercrime and ensure compliance with the information regulator, in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) and the national data and cloud policy in terms of the Electronic Communications Act of 2005. This would improve efficiency and limit long queues and physical applications. The world of work is changing for the better, let’s embrace change and invest in the skills revolution, reskill, upskill, promote entrepreneurs and support SMMEs.
There are several unmentioned success stories such as the department of transport in our public sector, including Employment Services of SA (Essa) and Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) online, CF Compensation Made Easy; eCOID of the department of employment and labour; the department of home affairs’ online passport application and so on.
The challenge is our systems are not fully automated and are not talking to each other, in one government. As a result, citizens still need to complete forms about the same information stored in different departments or entities. Every day the government collects, circulates and stores data. Data, geodata and even geospatial data are critical for informing decisions in disaster relief, planning, district development model (DDM), emissions reduction and other security-related interventions.
