Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Second coming of OBE: what are education officials trying to do?

It’s unclear what the department is selling us, except that the powers-that-be are trying to be smart without the curricular expertise to do simple things well

13 September 2023 - 22:30

Be warned. Your child is about to be hit by new curriculum reforms that sound ominously like outcomes-based education (remember OBE?), that singular act of madness that set education back at least 20 years before the current minister reluctantly abandoned the idea with one of the most wishy-washy political statements on schooling ever — OBE is no longer the policy of the department, but that does not mean OBE is being abandoned. Go figure...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Youth are trained, not educated — there’s a difference, and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | No white person had asked me this question until these teens ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Go to church or therapy for a sense of belonging, not ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sour note: classrooms in SA are heartbreakingly soulless Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | First up, we need a change in education minister Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Second coming of OBE: what are education officials trying to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It's wrong for a manager to instruct staff to mourn someone's death Opinion & Analysis
  3. IFP supporters question ANC motives behind carrying out ‘Buthelezi’s last ... News
  4. EDITORIAL | ‘Unemployed graduate’ grant of R4,500 a pipe dream in this fiscal ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The piggy bank is empty — Uncle Enoch either reduces spending ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg