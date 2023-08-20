JUSTICE MALALA | Voters want a constructive, merit-based model of governance
If there is anything that has nearly destroyed SA in the past 29 years, it is the ANC’s cadre deployment
20 August 2023 - 20:29
If you are in the SA political firmament and marginally interested in being shouted at, then try telling the SA opposition that it has fallen short in its role of taking on the ANC. Try telling them that since the ANC elected the compromised, scandal-soaked, incompetent, Jacob Zuma as its leader, the country has been waiting for an alternative to the governing party. And that they have failed to take advantage of that. That, in many ways, the opposition’s failure to draw people away from the ANC, is because it has not given voters compelling enough reasons to move the vote to them...
