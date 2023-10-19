TOM EATON | Who benefits from Palestine-Israel conflict bloodshed?
It seems Israel and Hamas are involved in a proxy war
19 October 2023 - 21:45
It seems cold or even cynical to suggest that some people might be benefiting from the barbarism unfolding in Israel and Gaza, but as Clausewitz reminds us, war is the continuation of politics by other means — and as is always the case where politicians are involved, we must try to keep asking: who benefits from this?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.