TOM EATON | Time to retire? I say better the devils we know
Some of our politicians may have passed their sell-by date, but give me a wise and humane 70-year-old over an ambitious young upstart any day
12 October 2023 - 21:03
As politicians start shuffling — and often sleepwalking — towards their 80s or even 90s, now and then being gently shaken awake to pass legislation for a world that has changed radically since they started their careers in the 1960s, more and more people are asking: how old is too old for a politician?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.