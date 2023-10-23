EDITORIAL | Our matrics deserve better than these letdowns
Let’s get the basics right so this year’s matric pupils have a fair chance at succeeding
23 October 2023 - 21:59
Quality assurance body Umalusi has declared the education system ready to administer the most important exams of a child’s school career. On Monday next week, more than 920,000 candidates are scheduled to start writing the National Senior Certificate exams, a nerve-racking exercise for pupils, teachers and parents. Some practical exams have already started this week. We can only hope the administrators have learnt something from the tough challenges of the past few years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.