Almost 80,000 candidates to write matric exams in the Western Cape

There are 76,903 candidates earmarked to write this year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams in the Western Cape.
Of these, 64,105 are full-time candidates and 12,798 part-time candidates.
Practical exams starting this week include Computer Applications Technology on Tuesday and Information Technology on Wednesday.
Written exams start on October 30 with 66,831 candidates writing English Home Language, First Additional Language, or Second Additional Language.
The provincial education department said on Monday that 123 exam papers would be written in total, with the last subject being Agricultural Technology on December 5.
Mathematical Literacy will be written by the most candidates (51,575).
There are four subjects in which only a single candidate will write: IsiZulu Home Language, IsiZulu First Additional Language, Portuguese First Additional Language and Telegu Second Additional Language.
Thirteen candidates will complete the South African Sign Language Home Language exam.
The department assured candidates that arrangements were in place to ensure examinations would continue during load-shedding.
