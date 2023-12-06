EDITORIAL | Brave police officers must be celebrated and looked after
Being a public servant, particularly one that dons the blue uniform, should bring about a sense of pride and honour
06 December 2023 - 21:46
Far too often, we encounter instances where police officers are accused of ill-discipline, corruption and failing to uphold their sworn duties. However, during the ongoing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, the South African Police Service has made it a point to celebrate police officers who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to serve and protect...
