PALI LEHOHLA | The likes of Mavuso Msimang you let go, their ideas you keep

If ANC’s conduct is anything to go by, the veteran left and took those ideas with him

10 December 2023 - 19:28 By PALI LEHOHLA

The departure of Ntate Mavuso Msimang from the Veterans’ League has left not only South Africa but the world talking. In Basutoland when Makalo Khaketla left the Basutoland Congress Party (BCP) to join the Marematlou Freedom Party in the early 1960s, BCP leader Ntsu Mokhehle said “people will leave, but ideas we shall keep, so let Khaketla leave, but his good ideas we shall keep”. After 28 years, which included the stolen election of 1970 by Leabua Jonathan of the Basutoland National Party (BNP) with military assistance and intervention by the British and the Boers, the arrest of Mokhehle in 1970 and many a leader and rank and file of the BCP, years of exile and a stint with apartheid South Africa, Mokhehle came to a resounding victory of all constituencies in Lesotho in 1993. He left after serving one term and handed over to Pakalitha Mosisili, who also enjoyed a resounding election victory in 1998...

