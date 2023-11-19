PALI LEHOHLA | When victims victimise, healing is paramount — make it a Sustainable Development Goal
Eight-decades of Palestine and Israel strife has taught us that being human is about learning from our own experiences and changing our ways
19 November 2023 - 21:10
SA has become a strange country. The Zondo commission has revealed the depths of its ailment. Society has been numbed. Society has normalised the abnormal . A mother killing three of her children and killing herself because she cannot any longer face daily hunger is telling. Six-year-old Komape fell into a pit latrine and died when all he wanted was an education. Thirty-two people died after drinking contaminated water in Hammanskraal. Parliament is turning into a reality show. These are bad omens. We need healing now...
