PALI LEHOHLA | Go well, Wallman: a heart and mind that calmed any storm
Katherine Wallman, the change-making chief statistician of the US from 1992 to 2017, has left us
In 2007 February in my keynote address at the UN Statistics Commission, on “The statistical commission and the global statistical system: The way forward”, I said: “To understand the development of statistics in, and of the world, we need to take a historical perspective and analyse the glacial political movements of the world that are intrinsically associated or are a consequence of these political forces.” The 60th anniversary of the UN statistics commission provides an important opportunity to forge ahead with this analysis and the questions it raises or might raise in the future. The end of WWI, the establishment of the League of Nations in June 1919 and the convening of the International Statistics Commission in 1920 tell an interesting tale in the global development of statistics...
