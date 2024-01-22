Retired Bongi Msomi looks to lend a helping hand
The Proteas netball legend aims to help smooth the way for the ‘fantastic’ young talent coming through
22 January 2024 - 21:22
Having not had the easiest journey to become one of the most respected netball players in the world, retired Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi is determined to make the journey of those coming after her as smooth as possible. ..
