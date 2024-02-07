Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Mr President, our ‘hope and resilience’ are wearing thin

President Ramaphosa’s term has been characterised by lacklustre leadership, lots of talk but little noticeable action

07 February 2024 - 21:40

If ever the time for talking was over, that time is now...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | 'Zuma never banned us from going to parliament', Malema fumes ahead of ... Politics
  2. South Africa worse off than six years ago, Mashaba says in alternative Sona Politics
  3. Parliament expects order at its R6.5m state of the nation address Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to announce election date in next 15 days — spokesperson Politics

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | What’s so wrong with working with hands? Change your mind on ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Latest index confirms to the world that corruption in SA is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA’s military expected to do more than ever with tighter budgets: how the force ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | State of the nation? All bets are off Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | NSFAS’s R5.1bn mistake shows lack of basic checks and balances Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Politicians have their say on Ramaphosa pre-Sona 2024 #stateofthenationaddress
'It is hard to accept,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Brood after Afcon penalty ...