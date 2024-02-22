IMRAAN BUCCUS | Nuance, please! Whether you go left or right, the destination is moral integrity
The matters are complex, but the national discourse often has the character of a playground spat
22 February 2024 - 20:41
There is a serious problem in our national discourse when it comes to international relations. If you are critical of the West and the military, economic and cultural power it exercises over much of the world, you are often immediately taken to be a supporter of authoritarian regimes in the Global South...
