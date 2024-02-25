PALI LEHOHLA | Was Kgosi Mangope a sell-out or a provider of a blueprint for a developmental state?
The former Bophuthatswana leader urged us to sacrifice for future generations
25 February 2024 - 21:13
Around 2016 Kgosi Manyane Mangope was at the Southern Sun in Pretoria where Risenga Maluleke and I were having an office meeting with other staff members. Upon noticing him, we went to greet. He rose and as we shook hands and greeted, he introduced himself and said, “I am Manyane Mangope.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.