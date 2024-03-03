Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Bribery claims involving speaker must be acted upon swiftly

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is the head of an arm of the state, parliament, and the stench of corruption on her head should be given utmost priority

03 March 2024 - 21:35

Claims of cash bribes allegedly paid to speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by a contractor to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) while she was defence minister need to be investigated thoroughly but expeditiously...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. R2.3m bribe claim against Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  2. Parliament demands answers from speaker over secretary’s pay Politics
  3. Parliament hopes to start gender commission impeachment process before elections News
  4. EDITORIAL | King’s comfort should not be put before the people’s needs Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The puppet masters behind the killers for hire must be found too Opinion
  6. EDITORIAL | Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has chance to create legacy Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | If the SAA deal is a good one, what is there to hide? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Bribery claims involving speaker must be acted upon swiftly Opinion & Analysis
  3. Study reveals SA’s business students want own industry superheroes in syllabus Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | Bittersweet victory: The road to justice for 130 reinstated City of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Ghana’s new anti-homosexuality bill violates everyone’s rights, not just ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein