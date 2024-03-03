EDITORIAL | Bribery claims involving speaker must be acted upon swiftly
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is the head of an arm of the state, parliament, and the stench of corruption on her head should be given utmost priority
03 March 2024 - 21:35
Claims of cash bribes allegedly paid to speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by a contractor to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) while she was defence minister need to be investigated thoroughly but expeditiously...
