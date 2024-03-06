Dry weather hits Southern Africa’s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: how to blunt the impact
The year started with excellent rains, but El Niño conditions intensified from the end of January, leaving major crop damage in their wake
South Africa (https://www.news24.com/news24/africa/news/south-africa-and-the-region-face-grain-strain-despite-record-harvests-20231128), Zambia (https://apnews.com/article/drought-national-disaster-emergency-electricity-4cc6a2105f4641efe17e10a5b75f78a5) and Zimbabwe (https://english.news.cn/20240229/c7454e0f49e74fd6b891519993f943b9/c.html) have recently published reports indicating a potential decline in grain harvest because of intense El Niño-induced dryness. These developments could put the entire Southern Africa maize supply chain at risk, with Zambia and SA hard hit by heatwaves and dryness. The neighbouring small producers such as Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia are also struggling with dryness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.