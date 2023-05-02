Makro the cheapest for basics
Spar tops the price tracking list as the most expensive, while Food Lover’s Market continues to do well
02 May 2023 - 20:26 By GILL GIFFORD
As the price of basic groceries continues to rise and consumers are increasingly hard-pressed to look for bargains, Makro, the new player in monthly tracking of the cost of a basket of staples, has emerged as the most affordable. ..
