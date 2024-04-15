QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The IEC is endangering the upcoming poll
Why is the IEC testing fate and in the process endangering an election as historic as the May 29 poll?
15 April 2024 - 21:27
Quite frankly, the legal battle between the IEC and the MK Party is endangering the upcoming poll...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.