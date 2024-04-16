EDITORIAL | Midwife of electioneering births service delivery miracles of joy
Election season brings with it sugar-coated promises, love language and offers by politicians, until they get the vote
16 April 2024 - 21:25
The midwife of electioneering has been hard at work delivering painlessly the harmonious twins of synchronicity and synergy between business and government in what can only be described as truly a remarkable bundle of joy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.