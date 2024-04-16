News

Mandela Foundation and Ford launch project aimed at keeping Mandela's love for children alive

100 new early childhood development centres will be established in South Africa

16 April 2024 - 21:24 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Anyone who saw former president Nelson Mandela with children or heard his statements about how much he missed the sound of children while in prison can attest to his deep love for them. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA | Reflecting on 30 years of SA’s democratic journey Opinion
  2. 5 things to know about Nomzamo Mbatha and Cotton On’s school renovation Lifestyle
  3. Delve deeply into Madiba's magic: Explore the Nelson Mandela archives Lifestyle
  4. EDITORIAL | Universal education is the foundation for our country’s future Opinion
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Going, going, gone mad: don’t touch me on Madiba’s prison key Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Germiston’s ‘best school’ on the brink of collapse as parents stop paying fees ... News
  2. 'The Cape of storms, sabotage and surcharges': latest Cape Town port report News
  3. Durban dentist pleads not guilty to murder relating to death of patient at his ... News
  4. Bela Bill reminds Afrikaners of oppression they suffered after Anglo-Boer war, ... News
  5. Massive sea turtle centre to open at V&A Waterfront News

Latest Videos

Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town