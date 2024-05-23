Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Getting into a tizzy on X about where voters are likely to put their X

Twitter has proved many South Africans still take party politics intensely seriously — maybe a bit too seriously?

23 May 2024 - 21:19 By TOM EATON

Earlier this week I tweeted a back-of-an-envelope prediction about the outcome of next week’s election, and immediately saw one outcome I hadn’t predicted...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | MK Party’s approach to UN forum unlikely to succeed Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | What’s love got to do with it? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Why are police who have done the crime still being employed by SAPS? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Time for cool heads in the last days before watershed election Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOYIN AKINNIYI | Technology should enrich civic space in Africa Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...