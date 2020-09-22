Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State

Picture emerges is of a duo who, as individuals or partners, used blackmail and threats to wield power

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC national executive committee member Mosebenzi Zwane have one thing in common – they both had a strong political grip during their time as provincial political players in the Free State.



And both have been promoted to the national political space while their provincial nemeses are mostly idle without employment after being crushed by the duo...