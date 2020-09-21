State capture: Free State government spent R600m, with no houses built

The Free State department of human settlements on Monday came under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry for “fraudulently” paying R600m to companies for work that was not done.

The payments took place during 2010 and 2011 for what was a R1bn project to build low-cost houses in the province. At the time, Mosebenzi Zwane was human settlements MEC and Ace Magashule was premier.

More than 100 suppliers and contractors benefited from the advance payments — with no work done.

Free State human settlements head of department (HoD) Nthimotse Mokhesi made this revelation while in the commission hot seat on Monday. Mokhesi was not the HoD when the prepayments were processed. He was, however, made familiar with the controversies around the matter upon assuming the position of accounting officer of the department, and took a view that the whole thing was “fraudulent”.