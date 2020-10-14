Zap ’em! Eskom dirty dealers can’t flee law as MPs hear shocking evidence

Three of the employees have resigned and one has been dismissed, but Scopa says no matter, pursue them!

At least four Eskom officials “deliberately mismanaged” contracts related to the utility’s new power stations build programme in return for R44m in kickbacks. This resulted in cost overruns amounting to hundreds of billions of rand.



The protracted programme, the completion of which has been repeatedly postponed, has gone over budget by hundreds of billions and is largely to blame for the cash-strapped company’s more than R430bn debt...