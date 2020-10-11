André de Ruyter upbeat on Eskom
CEO says power utility getting a grip on capex and procurement
11 October 2020 - 00:08
Eskom could shave a fifth or more from its bloated cost base as it gets a grip on its procurement and capital spending, putting disciplines back in place and tackling malfeasance and resistance.
But CEO André de Ruyter says cutting Eskom's R140bn procurement budget is a slow process and efforts to put disciplined procurement procedures in place often face resistance and prompt allegations of corruption and wrongdoing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.