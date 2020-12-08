Politics

Court grants order to attach over R102m of ANC assets in payment dispute

ANC accused of being ‘nonchalant’ about debts owed to creditors, as its financial problems continue to mount

08 December 2020 - 17:06 By KGOTHATSO MADISA

The ANC’s financial woes just keep piling up.

This comes after Ezulweni Investments obtained a high court order to start attaching assets belonging to the party, as part of a settlement for the R102m the ANC owes it for its 2019 election campaign posters...

