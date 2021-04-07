WATCH | ‘It’s a war’: Survivors tell of harrowing escapes as Moz army ‘secures’ Palma
For more than a week, Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked the town, which has now been ‘cleared’
07 April 2021 - 20:08
It’s been two weeks since the town of Palma, in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, was attacked by heavily armed Islamic State-linked insurgents. The attacks began on March 24 and continued until April 2‚ leaving many people dead‚ displaced or injured.
Heads of state in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), including President Cyril Ramaphosa, were set to meet this week to discuss the situation. ..
