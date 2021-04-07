Politics

WATCH | ‘It’s a war’: Survivors tell of harrowing escapes as Moz army ‘secures’ Palma

For more than a week, Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked the town, which has now been ‘cleared’

07 April 2021 - 20:08 By Deepa Kesa

It’s been two weeks since the town of Palma, in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, was attacked by heavily armed Islamic State-linked insurgents. The attacks began on March 24 and continued until April 2‚ leaving many people dead‚ displaced or injured.

Heads of state in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), including President Cyril Ramaphosa, were set to meet this week to discuss the situation. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘It’s a war’: Survivors tell of harrowing escapes as Moz army ‘secures’ ... Politics
  2. Scopa suspends racism and misconduct inquiry into Eskom and De Ruyter — for now Politics
  3. Pandemic shows SA urgently needs universal health care: Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. SACP red-cards corruption as it backs Cyril on step aside ruling Politics
  5. Cape Town DA in for a tight mayoral race as Bonginkosi Madikizela confirms his ... Politics

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. Mozambique army says town attacked by insurgents is now secure Africa
  2. Crowdfunding campaign for family of SA construction worker killed in Mozambique ... South Africa
  3. UN warns Tanzania not to reject people fleeing Mozambique violence Africa
  4. Shock footage from Mozambique attacks emerges — shows devastation, bodies ... Africa
  5. Islamist terror in Moz: city takes in more refugees than it can handle World
X