Islamist terror in Moz: city takes in more refugees than it can handle

Pemba has seen its population swell by almost three quarters thanks to terrorist attacks and Cyclone Kenneth

Peter N’Guila used to have no trouble supporting his family of three on his consultant’s salary. But since Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked a northern Mozambique gas hub town last month, he has seven more mouths to feed.



Hundreds of people fleeing ongoing hostilities in Palma have been pouring into Pemba, a port city about 250km to the south already bursting with those displaced by previous rounds of Islamist violence and a deadly cyclone in 2019...