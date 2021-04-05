World

Islamist terror in Moz: city takes in more refugees than it can handle

Pemba has seen its population swell by almost three quarters thanks to terrorist attacks and Cyclone Kenneth

05 April 2021 - 19:21 By Emidio Jozine

Peter N’Guila used to have no trouble supporting his family of three on his consultant’s salary. But since Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked a northern Mozambique gas hub town last month, he has seven more mouths to feed.

Hundreds of people fleeing ongoing hostilities in Palma have been pouring into Pemba, a port city about 250km to the south already bursting with those displaced by previous rounds of Islamist violence and a deadly cyclone in 2019...

